The Maine State Police posted some photos of the conditions on Route 1 in Bridgewater and Monticello on Friday morning (See the photos below).

Whiteout Conditions on Roadways

Officials are advising travelers to be aware of possible whiteout conditions on the roadways in the County and across the state. Areas with open fields can have a great deal of blowing and drifting snow that can create hazards. Roads that seem clear can quickly become difficult to travel as blowing snow and heavy winds.

Travel Advisories

Some of the guidance is to have your headlights on for better visibility. Make sure you have ample space between you and other vehicles on the road. Also, if you do need emergency assistance, or see that someone else needs help, call 911.

Warnings in Effect

Currently, a blizzard warning and a wind chill warning are in effect until Saturday night at 7 pm.

Cold Weather Resources

The links below are important resources for getting through the arctic cold front. It includes information about the weather, cancellations and rescheduled events as well as tips to keep your car, home and yourself safe during the extreme cold.