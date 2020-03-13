Train Derailment in Etna, Maine Under Investigation

A Pan Am Railway train carrying petroleum derailed early Friday morning along the Etna-Newport town line, just west of Bangor.

Newport Police said the derailment happened shortly after 1:30 a.m., with several cars off the tracks between Station Road in Etna and Palmer Road in Newport. Fire departments from the two towns responded to the crash. Officials say there were no injuries and there is no hazard to the public.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency and Department of Environmental Protection were on the scene this morning and said no LP gas was leaking from the derailed cars. Railway Operations was on site working to determine the cause of the derailment.

The Etna Volunteer Fire Department says it may take several days to remove the rail cars from the ditch.