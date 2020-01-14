Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-95 in Island Falls

A collision on Interstate 95 in Island Falls Monday night involved a tractor trailer and a Maine DOT plow truck.

State Police say the plow truck, driven by 42-year-old Thor Cote of Mount Chase, was heading north, plowing in the left lane of the highway.

Forty-five-year-old William Curvin of Benton, Kentucky was also driving north in a tractor trailer unit hauling compressed natural gas. Police say Curvin thought the plow truck was in the middle of the roadway, went to pass on the left, and struck the wing of the plow truck.

The tractor trailer went off the left side of the highway into the median, tipped onto its side and came to rest against some rocks. The tractor suffered major damage in the crash but no hazardous material was released, according to Corp. Dennis Quint of the Maine State Police.

Crews will work to remove the rig from the median during daylight hours on Tuesday.

The MDOT plow truck sustained heavy damage to the plow wing and its components. Cote was able to drive it to a highway crossover. No one was injured in the crash.

The tractor trailer, which is owned by Kenan Advantage Group of Indiana, was scheduled to deliver the natural gas to a local starch factory.

The crash is still under investigation by Sergeant Jeffrey Clark.