Tractor Trailer Crash on I-95, Dyer Brook , Maine

A tractor trailer crash early this morning on I-95 in southern Aroostook County sent one man to the hospital.

Maine State Police say 58-year-old Mark Corriveau of Buxton was traveling north in a 2019 Mack truck hauling a box trailer loaded with groceries. Police say the truck drifted off the interstate in Dyer Brook around 4:00 a.m. The rig went into the median and rolled onto the driver's side.

Corriveau sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital. Police say he was wearing his seatbelt.

The tractor trailer was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

