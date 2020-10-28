Toyota announced a recall of over 3.3 million vehicles due to the fact that the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them either. Toyota has said If the stall happens at high speeds, the risk of a crash could increase.

The recall impacts the following Toyota and Lexus vehicle models:

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460;

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus GS 350;

2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus ISF;

2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;

2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;

2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t GS 200t;

2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Highlander; Lexus GS 350;

2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350

2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS 500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350;

2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, RX 350L

2019 Model Year Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200

2019-2020 Model Year Toyota RAV4

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pumps at no cost to customers.

CLICK HERE to check your VIN at Toyotas recall site.

You can read the complete press release by Toyota here.

