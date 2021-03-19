Towns in Maine Named After Places in the Bible

Adam Korzeniewski

 

Maine has over 500 cities, towns, and plantations. You already know that Maine has over 40 of those towns named after other cities and countries; Norway, Paris, Denmark, Sweden, Belfast, China, etc. But did you know that Maine has a bunch of places that are named after places referenced in the Holy Bible? Here's what we've found so far. Maybe you can help us add to this list.

 

  • ATHENS- In Somerset County. Referenced in Acts 17:15

    • BETHEL- In Oxford County. Referenced in Genesis 12:8

    • CANAAN- In Somerset County. Referenced in Genesis 9:18

    • GILEAD-In Oxford County. Referenced in Genesis 31:21

    HEBRON-In Oxford County. Referenced in Genesis 13:18

    • LEBANON- In York County. Referenced in Deuteronomy 1:7

    • MARS HILL- In Aroostook County. Named after Areopagus and referenced in Acts 17:22

    ROME- In Kennebec County. Referenced in Acts 2:10

    Here's that full list of Maine cities and towns that were named after other cities and countries: 

    • Alfred
    • Athens
    • Bangor
    • Bath
    • Belfast
    • Belgrade
    • Berwick
    • Biddeford
    • Bremen
    • Bristol
    • Calais
    • Cambridge
    • China
    • Corea
    • Corinth
    • Cornish
    • Cumberland
    • Denmark
    • Dover
    • Dresden
    • Falmouth
    • Frankfort
    • Lebanon
    • Limerick
    • Lisbon
    • Madrid
    • Mexico
    • Moscow
    • Naples
    • Norway
    • Oxford
    • Paris
    • Peru
    • Poland
    • Rome
    • Scarborough
    • Somerset
    • Sorrento
    • Stockholm
    • Surry
    • Sweden
    • Troy
    • Verona
    • Vienna
    • Wales
    • Wells
    • Woolwich
    • Yarmouth
    • York

     

