Towns in Maine Named After Places in the Bible

Maine has over 500 cities, towns, and plantations. You already know that Maine has over 40 of those towns named after other cities and countries; Norway, Paris, Denmark, Sweden, Belfast, China, etc. But did you know that Maine has a bunch of places that are named after places referenced in the Holy Bible? Here's what we've found so far. Maybe you can help us add to this list.

ATHENS- In Somerset County. Referenced in Acts 17:15

Google Maps

BETHEL- In Oxford County. Referenced in Genesis 12:8

Google Maps

CANAAN- In Somerset County. Referenced in Genesis 9:18

Google Maps

GILEAD-In Oxford County. Referenced in Genesis 31:21

Google Maps

HEBRON-In Oxford County. Referenced in Genesis 13:18

Google Maps

LEBANON- In York County. Referenced in Deuteronomy 1:7

Google Maps

MARS HILL- In Aroostook County. Named after Areopagus and referenced in Acts 17:22

Google Maps

ROME- In Kennebec County. Referenced in Acts 2:10

Google Maps

Here's that full list of Maine cities and towns that were named after other cities and countries:

Alfred

Athens

Bangor

Bath

Belfast

Belgrade

Berwick

Biddeford

Bremen

Bristol

Calais

Cambridge

China

Corea

Corinth

Cornish

Cumberland

Denmark

Dover

Dresden

Falmouth

Frankfort

Lebanon

Limerick

Lisbon

Madrid

Mexico

Moscow

Naples

Norway

Oxford

Paris

Peru

Poland

Rome

Scarborough

Somerset

Sorrento

Stockholm

Surry

Sweden

Troy

Verona

Vienna

Wales

Wells

Woolwich

Yarmouth

York