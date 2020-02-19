Tourney 2020: Wednesday Schedule, Scores + Highlights

Fort Kent Defeats Mattanawcook Academy in Class C Quarterfinal [BOYS]

After trailing at halftime, the Fort Kent Warriors came out strong in the second half to distance themselves from the Mattanawcook Lynx and earn a 63-48 quarterfinal victory Wednesday morning in Bangor.

Fort Kent was trailing 27-25 at halftime, but controlled the tempo after the break and earned themselves a spot in the Class C North semifinals on Friday.

Senior captain Steven Pierce led the way for the No. 3 Warriors with 22 points. Eden Paradis added 11 points in the win. >>MORE>>

The Class C North quarterfinals wrap up in Bangor. Then, the Class B semifinals begin at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday. Plus, the Bangor boys take on the Deering Rams in Portland, and Brewer and Hampden face off in Augusta.

Here's Wednesday's full schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

C North quarterfinal

No. 6 Mattanawcook Academy 63 def. No. 3 Fort Kent 48 [BOYS]*

No. 7 Central vs. No. 2 Dexter [BOYS] 11 a.m.*

B North semifinal

No. 3 Presque Isle vs. No. 2 Waterville [GIRLS] 2 p.m.

No. 4 Old Town vs. No. 1 Hermon [GIRLS] 3:30 p.m.*

No. 3 Washington Academy vs. No. 2 Ellsworth [BOYS] 7 p.m.*

No. 12 Old Town vs. No. 1 Caribou [BOYS] 8:30 p.m.

Augusta Civic Center

D South semifinals

No. 3 Greenville vs. No. 2 Rangeley [BOYS] 10 a.m.

No. 4 Temple Academy vs. No. 1 Forest Hills [BOYS] 11:30 a.m.

A North semifinal

No. 6 Skowhegan vs. No. 2 Gardiner 2 p.m. [GIRLS]

No. 4 Lawrence vs. No. 1 Hampden Academy [GIRLS] 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Medomak Valley vs. No. 2 Cony [BOYS] 7 p.m.

No. 5 Brewer vs. No. 1 Hampden Academy [BOYS] 8:30 p.m.*

Portland Expo

A South semifinal

No. 7 Falmouth vs. No. 3 Marshwood [GIRLS] 2 p.m.

No. 4 Gray New Gloucester vs. No. 1 Greely [GIRLS] 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Falmouth vs. No. 2 Kennebunk [BOYS] 6 p.m.

No. 4 Greely vs. No. 1 York [BOYS] 7:30 p.m.

Cross Insurance Arena Portland

AA North semifinal

No. 3 Deering vs. No. 2 Bangor [BOYS] 2 p.m.*

No. 4 Windham vs. No. 1 Edward Little [BOYS] 3:30 p.m.

AA South semifinal

No. 3 Bonny Eagle vs. No. 2 Thornton Academy [BOYS] 6 p.m.

No. 4 Gorham vs. No. 1 South Portland [BOYS] 7:30 p.m.

* Games will be broadcast on air, online and streaming on the app.