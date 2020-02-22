This post will be updated throughout the evening with scores and highlights.

Dexter Claims Class C Title on Controversial Buzzer-Beater [BOYS]

The undefeated Dexter Tigers kept their unbeaten record and added a Class C North championship Saturday night with a win over the top-seed Central Aroostook Panthers in Bangor.

But the win came amid some controversy as a video appears to show the game winning shot still in Parker Ponte's hands as time expires. There is no video replay in Maine high school basketball.

The 50-48 final is in the books. The Tigers will play in for the Class C state title at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Augusta Civic Center. >>MORE>>

Central Aroostook Upsets Top-seed Stearns [GIRLS]

The Central Aroostook Panthers toppled the No. 1 Stearns Minutemen 61-55 Saturday night to earn a spot in the Class C state championship.

Junior Maci Beals led the No. 6 Panthers with 26 points in the regional final at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

After the game, Beals said the team's success in the tournament, which included a prelim victory and knocking off No. 2 Dexter, wasn't easy, but it was the result of hard work.

"We worked so hard in practice," Beals said after the game. "We deserved this." >>MORE>>

Caribou Cruises To Back-To-Back North Titles [BOYS]

The Vikings pulled out to an early lead and went into the locker room at halftime with a 35-18 advantage.

Led by senior standout Parker Deprey's 21 points, the Vikings kept up the offensive onslaught and emphatically reclaimed their regional title in front of a packed Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Sawyer Deprey added 14 points for the Vikings in the win. Isaac Marker had 13 points. >>MORE>>

Hermon Bests Waterville in Class B Battle [GIRLS]

On paper, the No. 1 Hermon Hawks and the No. 2 Waterville Purple Panthers were evenly matched. Such was the case on the court as well as the two best teams in Class B battled Saturday during their regional final game in Bangor.

Both were 19-1 on the season and separated by just a few points in the playoff rankings.

When the buzzer sounded, it was the Hawks that left the court with a 36-31 win and a date in the state championship on Friday.

Grace Page and Maddie Lebel led the Hawks with eight points. Megan Tracy added seven points. Paige Plissey had six points. >>MORE>>

Machias Rallies Late To Top Easton, Claim D North Title [BOYS]

The Machias Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, pulling away from the Easton Bears to claim the Class D North title at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The title game was close through three quarters, but the No. 4 Bulldogs, sparked by freshman Ethan Foss, turned it on late to pull away to a 53-42 victory.

Foss, who sat out much of the first half in foul trouble, finished the game with a team-high 17 points. Freahman Shane Feeney had 14 points and sophomore Kashman Feeney had 13 points. >>MORE>>

Southern Aroostook Claims Third-Straight Class D North Crown [GIRLS]

The No. 1 Southern Aroostook Warriors kept their perfect record intact and claimed the Class D North title Saturday with a 52-33 win over No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Warriors led throughout, building a 21-14 lead at the half and pulling away in the second period of the contest.

It's the third-straight regional title for the Warriors. >>MORE>>

The regional championships are decided on Saturday, as the state's best high school teams face off in Bangor, Augusta and Portland.

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

D North final

No. 1 Southern Aroostook 52 def. No. 2 Deer Isle Stonington 33 [GIRLS]

No. 4 Machias 53 def. No. 6 Easton 42 [BOYS]

B North final

No. 1 Hermon 36 def. No. 2 Waterville 31 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Caribou 62 def. No. 2 Ellsworth 40 [BOYS]

C North regional final

No. 6 Central Aroostook 61 def. No. 1 Stearns 55 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Dexter 50 def. No. 1 Central Aroostook 48 [BOYS]

Augusta Civic Center

D South final

No. 1 Greenville 45 def. No. 3 Valley 22 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Forest Hills 74 def. No. 3 Greenville 44 [BOYS]

C South final

No. 1 Winthrop 38 def. No. 2 Boothbay 34 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Winthrop 39 def. No. 2 Waynflete 30 [BOYS]

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

AA North final

No. 1 Oxford Hills 45 def. No. 2 Portland 35 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Edward Little 64 def. No. 3 Deering 51 [BOYS]

AA South regional final

No. 1 South Portland 49 def. No. 6 Sanford 34 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Thornton Academy 61 def. No. 1 South Portland 55 [BOYS] OT