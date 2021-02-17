Toro Snow Blower Recall – Amputation Hazard

Toro is recalling the "Toro Power Max Snowthrowers" due to the hazard that the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.

These snow blowers were sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com, www.acehardware.com, and www.toro.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

This recall involves only the Toro Power Max 826 Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower. Serial numbers included in this recall are available on the Toro website.

According to the recall by the CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Toro Power Max Snowthrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair. You can contact Toro toll-free at 833-254-8856.

This recall also makes it a great time to review snow blower safety. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when operating and snow blower, or snow thrower.

Beware of Ice. When the temperature changes quickly, ice tends to form. Although you may see a powdery layer of snow on the surface, you always need to be careful about what potentially lies beneath. It is important when clearing your driveway that you have good traction with a good pair of boots. Avoid the Chute. Your snow blower was designed to pick up snow and spit it out, generally in another spot that is not your driveway. Keep in mind, although the snow blower is picking up snow, it is also picking up any debris that may be lying around on your property. Keep clear of the chute of the snow blower to ensure you aren’t hit by stones, sticks and other debris. It goes without saying but, always practice safety first. DON’T STICK YOUR HANDS DOWN THE CHUTE if it is blocked. Use a stick to unclog any blades and call a professional if you have a real problem.

