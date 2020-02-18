Top-seed Stearns Overpowers Central To Advance [GIRLS]

The top-seed Stearns Minutemen earned a spot in the Class C semifinals after defeating No. 9 Central in the final quarterfinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Sisters Katherine, a senior, and Alisyn Alley, a sophomore, had 18 and 12 points, respectively, in the 63-40 win, which sets up a semifinal match-up with the undefeated Calais Blue Devils on Friday.

It was a balanced attack from the Minutemen. Annalys Roninson had 13 points and Katie Kenyon had nine points for Stearns, which improves to 17-2.

For Central, senior Emilee Cohen had 15 points. Abigail Allen added nine points for the Red Devils, who end the season at 14-5.

No. 1 Stearns will take on No. 4 Calais in the Class C North semifinals at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.