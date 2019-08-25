Tom Holland gave his first interview since it was reported that the Spider-Man film franchise will be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Basically, we’ve made five great movies," Holland told Entertainment Weekly in an interview at D23 Expo. "It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life," he shared.

Holland explained that whichever way they choose to do the new films, it will be fun. "The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler," he concluded.

Holland alluded to the report during his panel to promote his upcoming film from Pixar, Onward, alongside Chris Pratt. "It's been a crazy week but I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart that I love you 3000," he told the crowd.

PageSix broke the news last week that Disney and Sony Pictures could not come to an agreement on terms for future films in the Spider-Man universe.

"I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly in a separate interview. "We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that."