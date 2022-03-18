In honor of Spider-Man: No Way Home's digital release, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon look back on their original audition tapes for 2017’s Homecoming. In the 2-minute-long clip, we get a peek at each actor’s initial audition, along with the trio’s hilarious reactions to their line-readings.

Watch the segment below:

Holland, of course, begins his audition with a literal backflip. The role of Spider-Man is an incredibly physical one, so might as well show them what you know, right? Oozing boyish confidence, Holland’s interpretation of Peter Parker is immediately apparent from the get-go. It’s easy to see why casting directors held onto his audition for the next round of callbacks.

Up next is Batalon, whose self-tape has all the adorable markings of an actor at the very beginning of his career. He slates his first and last name, then walks completely out of frame before starting his scene. At the end, he breaks character — and the fourth wall — to thank the casting directors watching his tape. His video’s quirks are endearing, and totally fit his character of Peter Parker’s best friend Ned.

Lastly, we get a peek at Zendaya's reading for the role of MJ. Clearly, she is a seasoned pro at this point, with stints on Disney Channel series Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover already under her belt. Her self-tape is well-lit, and the actress sits framed in front of a neutral blue wall. Her performance is relaxed and nuanced, with none of the nervous energy found in Holland or Batalon's initial tapes. “Yeah, yours is really good,” Holland tells Zendaya.

“It’s just like, watching a good audition tape,” laughs Batalon in response. If you haven't seen No Way Home yet, you can officially purchase a digital copy through Amazon, Apple, or Google Play.

