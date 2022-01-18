Andrew Garfield Wants to Do Another ‘Spider-Man’ With Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland

The following post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Have you really not seen it yet?

The last time Andrew Garfield appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he made it very clear: He was not going to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “I did not get a call,” he insisted, before adding, “Listen, I would've gotten a call by now. That's what I'll say. I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me. Maybe they want to call me and say, 'Hey, people want this.”

Sooooooo that turned out to be a lie. Garfield is in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he’s in it in a big way. Frankly, he kind of steals the movie, to the point where a lot of Spider-Man fans who didn’t love his Amazing Spider-Man movies are now suddenly clamoring for a third film. And Garfield is with them — he returned to Happy Sad Confused and this time, with the proverbial spider out of the bag, he was able to talk more about the film and about his own interest in playing Peter Parker again in the future.

While saying he wanted this hypothetical film to be “very unique, very special, and of service to an audience,” as well as something “playful, and unique, and odd,” he claimed he was absolutely “open” to making another Spider-Man film. When host Josh Horowitz mentioned how Tom Hardy’s Venom would make an interesting antagonist for his version of Spidey, Garfield replied “That’s a cool idea.”

Garfield also said he’d “love to continue working with Tobey [Maguire] and with Tom [Holland]. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”

Another live-action Spider-Man with Holland, Maguire, and Garfield sounds like a longshot, but then again the movie has already made more money worldwide than all but seven other films in history. That sort of success, particularly in this day and age, is a powerful motivator. So maybe another Spider-Verse movie is less far-fetched than it seems. The biggest stumbling block at this point would probably be the willingness of the actors — and clearly Garfield is very willing to make another.

You can listen to his entire appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast here.

