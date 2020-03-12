Chet and Colin Hanks Update Fans on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chet Hanks and Colin Hank have spoken out after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's coronavirus diagnosis.

On Wednesday night (March 11), it was revealed that the beloved married couple are the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19, a.k.a. the novel coronavirus. Now, their sons have taken to social media to offer a hopeful health update and reassure fans that Tom and Rita are both doing "fine."

"Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," Chet said in a short video posted to Instagram. "They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously."

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about," he added. "I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

As for Colin, he posted a written statement on his own social media accounts. The Life in Pieces star also seemed confident his dad and step-mother will make a full recovery from the coronavirus.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," he wrote. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

Just hours before Chet and Colin’s messages, Tom confirmed on Instagram that he and his wife contracted the coronavirus while in Australia. (The actor is currently there filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.)

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," Tom explained. "We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"