Amidst the tidal wave of bad news, here’s a small drop of good news: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from the hospital in Australia, where they were being treated for coronavirus. This new development was first reported by People Magazine.

It’s hard to believe it was only five days ago that Hanks and Wilson first announced their diagnosis on the actor’s Twitter and Instagram pages. Since then, he’s offered two separate updates: One, a picture of the couple together in quarantine in the hospital, and another of a stuffed kangaroo beside a slice of toast slathered in Vegemite. (His sons have offered some updates as well.)

Hanks’ initial post said the pair had felt “like we had colds” with aches, chills, and slight fevers. They were tested and, sure enough, the tests came back positive for coronavirus. Now, according to People, Hanks and Wilson have been released from the hospital and “are now resting at a rented home in Australia.”

Throughout the whole affair, Hanks has exhibited good spirits and expressed gratitude for his care. “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” Hanks wrote in his final hospital photo. We could all use a little of that Tom Hanks energy right now.