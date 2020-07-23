Tom Cruise Is Getting Closer to Making a Space Movie in Outer Space

It sounds like a joke designed to make fun of the increasingly outlandish Mission: Impossible. To top himself at this point, Tom Cruise is going to go to outer space. Except to Tom Cruise, that doesn’t sound like a joke; that sounds like a challenge.

Back in May, we heard that Tom Cruise not only wanted to make a motion picture about outer space, he wanted to do it in actual outer space, with the support of NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The untitled film would be directed by Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman. And according to Variety, Universal is now “in negotiations” to distribute the project.

But there are several important caveats. First of all, the thing won’t be cheap to make. Variety estimates the budget will be “set at $200 million in the most optimistic projections.” Plus...

A major issue for any company considering the project is insuring Cruise and the filmmaking team, as no scripted production has ever conceived of shooting action sequences outside of Earth’s orbit. The movie is also said to not yet have a script.

I can’t decide what sounds more dangerous: Filming an outer space movie in outer space or committing $200 million to a film that does not have a script. It’s probably a toss up!

Still, can you blame Universal? Who doesn’t want to see Tom Cruise become an actual astronaut? If he’s gonna hang off the side of an actual plane, if he’s going to do legit HALO jumps, he might as well go chill out on the actual International Space Station for a while. At the very least, he won’t have to worry about catching coronavirus up there.