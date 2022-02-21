A TikToker grieving the death of her beloved grandmother went viral after sharing a video of a special message she believes she received from the other side while laying her grandma's ashes to rest.

TikTok user @meikab98 garnered over 5.9 million views after sharing a video of her and her family gathered near a pond to spread their late grandmother's ashes at the matriarch's favorite place.

Meika shared that the final resting place was selected because it was a place her grandmother frequented often and always loved.

"My grandmother always wanted to be here. When we did it, she told us that she loved us," Meika wrote in a text overlay on the video, which shows footage of a family member spreading the grandmother's ashes atop the water.

As the ashes are spread over the pond, they appear to separate.

As the ashes are spread over the pond, they appear to separate. The family notices the words "I [heart] you" appear distinctly in the water.

Meika and her family break down in shock and tears as they see their grandmother's final message, with members off-camera exclaiming, "Oh my God," "That is incredible" and "Love you, Grandma."

Watch the touching moment below:

The message affected the family on a deeply emotional level, but many other TikTokers who viewed the clip were also moved.

TikTok user @angelcatto wrote, "I smiled, then cried," while user @iambl3ssed commented, "The way I got chills."

But no viral TikTok is without naysayers.

Meika decided to debunk the theory that the clip was a stunt by sharing the full video with her followers on the platform.

Her full, unedited video shows her family gathered on the bank in front of the clear water, and another lead-up to the moment her family spotted the special message from their grandmother.

Watch below:

