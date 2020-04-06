Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Nadia, a tiger at a zoo in New York City, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On April 5, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at a zoo in New York City tested positive for the virus.

The USDA reported that samples from Nadia were evaluated after several big cats at the Bronx Zoo began presenting respiratory illness symptoms on March 27.

This is the first known report of a tiger contracting COVID-19.

According to CBS, "The zoo said Nadia, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions had developed a dry cough and decrease in appetite. They are all expected to recover."

"We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world's continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus," the zoo said in a statement.

Health officials believe the cats had gotten sick after being exposed to an asymptomatic, COVID-19-positive zoo employee.

The Bronx Zoo has been closed since mid-March.