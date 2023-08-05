A man and two women were arrested for drug trafficking following a search warrant and drugs seized in Northfield.

Three Arrested and Drugs Seized

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the items seized include guns, suspected fentanyl and cocaine, and around $11,000 believed to be drug proceeds.

Police Suspected Drug Operation at the Residence

The search warrant was issued after police suspected drug trafficking at the residence. The address was not released.

Three People were Arrested and Face Multiple Charges

Thirty-four-year-old Aaron Calor and 31-year-old Simone Simonson were both charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking. Police said they lived at the home, according to WABI News.

Forty-two-year-old Jamie Butterfield is facing charges for Unlawful Drug Possession.

