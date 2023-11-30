Three people died in a head-on crash Wednesday night after a vehicle drove the wrong-way on I-95 in Portland. Two vehicle were hit.

Three People Died in Head-on Crash involving Wrong-Way Driver

The incident happened around 9:40 pm in the area of mile marker 48 as the vehicle went southbound in the northbound lanes.

Wrong-Way Driver Traveling at a “High Rate of Speed”

Police received several reports of the driver and a passenger traveling at a “high rate of speed” in a 2018 Honda Civic Sedan.

Driver Hit Two Vehicles

The wrong-way driver collided with two different vehicles. A 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck was hit first. The driver in the truck was not injured and the vehicle had minor damages, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police: “Both Vehicles Caught on Fire” and Three People Died

The wrong-way driver then hit a 2013 Toyota Rav4 head-on. “Upon impact, both vehicles caught on fire and became fully engulfed. The operator of the Toyota Rav4 was the sole occupant of the vehicle who was deceased upon emergency responders’ arrival. Both of the occupants in the wrong-way vehicle were also deceased upon arrival,” said Moss.

Crash Investigation Ongoing

The Maine State Police are investigating the crashes. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will identify the people involved. No names or additional information has been released. The turnpike was closed for almost two hours as first responders were on the scene.

News Updates

Updates to this news story will be posted when more information is made available.

