Fentanyl and Crack Distribution Investigation

Three people were arrested Tuesday, July 19 in Hampden, Maine in connection with an investigation into fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution from a residence.

Undercover Purchase

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force and the Hampden Police Department worked together on the case over the last several months. Law Enforcement officials said there was an undercover purchase of both illicit drugs from the Ruth Avenue house.

Search Warrant

A search warrant was executed on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Hampden home. Several agencies were involved including MDEA agents, members of the Hampden Police and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Items Seized

Multiple items were seized in the search of the residence. A .45 caliber handgun was taken by authorities, plus, “approximately 80 grams of crack cocaine, 200 grams of fentanyl and approximately $10,000 in cash suspected to be the proceeds from drug sales. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $42,000.”

Three People Arrested

Thirty-one-year old Dawayne Henry from Springfield. Massachusetts. He is charged with “Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs. Bail was set at $5000 cash.”

Also arrested is 31 year old Andy William Pacheco who is facing aggravated charges “due to the quantity of drugs seized. No bail pending an initial appearance on Wednesday.”

The third individual arrested is Jessica Bell from Hampden, Maine. She is charged with “Class A- Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl and crack cocaine). Charge was aggravated due to the quantity of drugs seized. No bail pending an initial appearance on Wednesday.”

Ongoing Investigation

All three were taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Officials posted a reminder that “All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.” The investigation is ongoing and authorities said more arrests are likely.

Call the MDEA with Info

Contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency if you have any information related to this investigation, or know of any illegal drug activity in your community. Text MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

