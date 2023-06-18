The Maine State Police said a 63-year-old man from Hancock died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening on I-95 in Hampden.

Troopers found Thomas Merchant “deceased in his vehicle” after arriving on the scene around 4:39 pm.

Crashed into Median

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said Merchant was traveling southbound in the interstate when he “crashed his vehicle into median guardrails and then continued to travel another 300 feet before coming to a stop.”

“Weather and Speed were Factors”

Moss said “the investigation also revealed weather and speed were factors in the crash.”

Officials are continuing to investigate the accident. Assisting the Maine State Police were the Hampden Fire Department and the Hermon Fire Department.

