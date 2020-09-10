This Sunday, It’s Officially Apple Picking Time In Maine

pilipphoto

Now that Labor Day has come gone and so have the "summah complaints", it's time for us natives to celebrate a September tradition.

Let's go apple picking. Maybe even grab a cidah donut and go on a socially-distanced hayride.

DepthofField

Are you wondering where you should head to for Maine Apple Sunday?

Well, we've got all the sweet spots for you right here and there are 13 locations to choose from.

The good folks at the Maine Pomological Society have shared a list of orchards around the state that are participating in the celebration this year on September 13.

Bailey’s Orchard, Whitefield 

Boothby’s Orchard and Winery, Livermore

Hansel’s Orchard, North Yarmouth 

Kents Hill Orchard, Mount Vernon 

Libby and Sons U-Picks, Limerick

McDougal Orchards, Sanford

Ricker Hill Orchards, Turner 

Sandy River Apples, Mercer

Spiller Farm, Wells 

Sweetser’s Apple Barrel and Orchards, Cumberland

The Apple Farm, Fairfield 

Treworgy Orchard, Levant

Vista of Maine, Greene  

Source: This Sunday, It’s Officially Apple Picking Time In Maine
Filed Under: Maine apple picking, maine apple sunday, Maine Pomological Society
Categories: Articles, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top