This Sunday, It’s Officially Apple Picking Time In Maine
Now that Labor Day has come gone and so have the "summah complaints", it's time for us natives to celebrate a September tradition.
Let's go apple picking. Maybe even grab a cidah donut and go on a socially-distanced hayride.
Are you wondering where you should head to for Maine Apple Sunday?
Well, we've got all the sweet spots for you right here and there are 13 locations to choose from.
The good folks at the Maine Pomological Society have shared a list of orchards around the state that are participating in the celebration this year on September 13.
Boothby’s Orchard and Winery, Livermore
Hansel’s Orchard, North Yarmouth
Kents Hill Orchard, Mount Vernon
Libby and Sons U-Picks, Limerick
Sweetser’s Apple Barrel and Orchards, Cumberland