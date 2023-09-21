Ok, Maine: You’ve Picked A Bunch Of Apples…Now What?

Okay, I'll admit it. I have an apple problem.

David Hanlon David Hanlon loading...

When it comes to picking them, I just can't stop! And I have passed this proclivity along to my progeny.

One bag becomes two. And then two becomes three. And so on and so forth and before you know it, we have a wagon full and I'm rearranging the seats in my van just to fit them all!

Matt Cardy Matt Cardy loading...

Translation: we now have about a million, give or take, apples at my house from this weekend's apple-picking extravaganza!

Get our free mobile app

After cleaning and buffing and putting all those apples in bowls, I'm left with too many apples to know what to do with!

Cori Skall Cori Skall loading...

And I'm asking myself, "Self, what do you plan to do with all these apples?! Because truly, you have enough for an apple a day, and then some!"

I can't be the only one with this problem.

Jules_Kitano Jules_Kitano loading...

Of course, there is always pie and crisp.

Cori Skall Cori Skall loading...

And I could make some apple sauce. I could even make sticky but delicious caramel apples...

dschnarrs dschnarrs loading...

But I can't help but think there are more uses out there for these apples.

Green apple Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

There's got to be some sort of untapped bulk-apple option, right?! What do you do? I need some recipes and ideas! Help a lady out!

What can I do with all these apples? Send your favorite apple recipes to our App (almost pun intended!)

Apple picking is one fun Fall activity. So is taking a ride to check out leaves. Here are some spots you might want to see for yourself.

Kids Enjoying Belfast Maine Boat Pirate Adventure This fun treasure hunt with a pirate on the Back and Forth in Belfast Harbor made for great memories with my family