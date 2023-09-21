Ok, Maine: You&#8217;ve Picked A Bunch Of Apples&#8230;Now What?

Ok, Maine: You’ve Picked A Bunch Of Apples…Now What?

Cori Skall

Okay, I'll admit it. I have an apple problem.

David Hanlon
loading...

When it comes to picking them, I just can't stop! And I have passed this proclivity along to my progeny.

One bag becomes two. And then two becomes three. And so on and so forth and before you know it, we have a wagon full and I'm rearranging the seats in my van just to fit them all!

Matt Cardy
loading...

Translation: we now have about a million, give or take, apples at my house from this weekend's apple-picking extravaganza!

Get our free mobile app

After cleaning and buffing and putting all those apples in bowls, I'm left with too many apples to know what to do with!

Cori Skall
loading...

And I'm asking myself, "Self, what do you plan to do with all these apples?! Because truly, you have enough for an apple a day, and then some!"

I can't be the only one with this problem.

Jules_Kitano
loading...

Of course, there is always pie and crisp.

Cori Skall
loading...

And I could make some apple sauce. I could even make sticky but delicious caramel apples...

dschnarrs
loading...

But I can't help but think there are more uses out there for these apples.

Getty Stock / ThinkStock
loading...

There's got to be some sort of untapped bulk-apple option, right?! What do you do? I need some recipes and ideas! Help a lady out!

What can I do with all these apples? Send your favorite apple recipes to our App (almost pun intended!)

Apple picking is one fun Fall activity. So is taking a ride to check out leaves. Here are some spots you might want to see for yourself. 

Kids Enjoying Belfast Maine Boat Pirate Adventure

This fun treasure hunt with a pirate on the Back and Forth in Belfast Harbor made for great memories with my family

18 Maine Guide Outfits to Use For Your Maine Adventures

Turn to those with the wits and wisdom of taking on the Maine outdoors with a Maine Guide and do some hiking, kayaking, fishing and hunting in the Pine Tree State.
Filed Under: 2023 Bangor Events, Autum, Fall in Maine, fruit, Maine apple picking, Orchards
Categories: AC, Articles, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From