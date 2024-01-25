When Does Daylight Saving Time Start in Maine in 2024?

The days are already getting longer, and we can expect more sunshine in our Pine Tree State in no time!

But what exactly is ‘Daylight Saving Time’?

First, doesn’t ‘Daylight Saving Time’ sound wrong? Like, shouldn’t it be ‘Daylight Savings Time?’ That just flows better, doesn’t it?

According to Fox Weather, Daylight Saving Time allows for an extra hour of light in the evening during the warmer months. Clocks jump forward one hour in the spring to begin daylight saving time and then slide back an hour in the fall to end it. That’s why we say ‘spring ahead’ when we move the clocks forward and ‘fall back’ when we move the clocks back.

But when can we officially ‘spring ahead’ and move our clocks an hour ahead?

First, we’ve actually already been seeing an increase in daylight since the winter solstice on December 21st. The solstice is when either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. This happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere, so that explains why days get longer or shorter leading up to the peak at each solstice. Therefore, we’re going to keep gaining sunlight, making our days longer from now until the summer solstice on June 20th, 2024.

According to Time and Date, in Maine:

Sunday, March 10, 2024, 2:00:00 am clocks are turned forward 1 hour to Sunday, March 10, 2024, 3:00:00 am local daylight time instead. Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on Mar 10, 2024 than the day before. There will be more light in the evening.

We’ll remain on Daylight Saving Time until November 4th, 2024, when Daylight Saving Time ends and reverts back to Daylight Standard Time, having us move our clocks back an hour.

So in March, we’re losing an hour of sleep, but at least we’re gaining sunlight, and that’s a beautiful sign that spring is right around the corner!

