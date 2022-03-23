This Stephen King ‘Superfan’ Gives You A Starter Guide

This is your intro to all things King!

Zacks Books is a YouTube channel from a guy who fancies himself a “Bibliophile”. In layman’s terms, that means he really loves books, and one author, in particular, is his favorite.

Our local hero in Bangor, the great Stephen King, is one of a kind. A true legend. To say that he is prolific would be a huge understatement. He has cranked out more than 60 novels and 200 short stories, with no apparent end in sight, as he is constantly working. Many of these works have been turned into features films and TV series, and they have been woven into the fabric of our pop culture for nearly five decades, and not only here in the United States, but all over the globe as well.

Impressive right? Well, if you have never jumped on the bandwagon, and are looking for something to indulge in, Zack has posted his list of essential Stephen King books to get you started down the right path if you are indeed a novice on this subject.

Grab a pen, and write down this list:

Carrie

The Long Walk

Pet Sematary

Billy Summers

Dark Tower: The Gunslinger

11/23/62

IT

Christine

The Green Mile

Under The Dome

The Mist

The Shining

Zack also has Stephen King-themed videos that mention his 10 favorites and 5 that he hated.

So, now you are ready to go. Grab a Stephen King book, hit the beach this summer and start turning those pages

Happy reading!

