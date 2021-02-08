This Slippin’ Slidin’ Maine Dog Reminds Us Winter Can be Awesome

If you ever get a little down in winter, dogs can always change that!

The Brown Dog Inn in Freeport shared on their Instagram a dog um, belly sliding down the snow. His human apparently forgot to leave the sled. No worries - Stella figured it out!

See that? You don't have to be a grumpy pants when it snows! Be like Stella and enjoy a good belly slide - all while holding a ball in your mouth!

If you have a dog, you know how much fun they are. How excited they get and the pure happiness they feel for the smallest things. There's an old joke that sums up having a dog in your life perfectly.

Lock your wife and your dog in the trunk of your car for a day. When you let them out, which one do you think will be happy to see you?

Everyday when I go home I am greeted by a brown fur ball who acts like I found her after years of abandonment.

TownsquareMedia

Thanks to the Brown Dog Inn for reminding us the joy of snow. Makes me wonder if I could drag myself across the snow. I probably could, but not with a ball in my mouth.