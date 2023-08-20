This Old New England Friend is Endangered but as Beautiful as Ever

This Old New England Friend is Endangered but as Beautiful as Ever

Canva.com

As I was plugging along on Facebook the other day, I came across a post which took me back to my childhood.  There was a pink flowering plant looking very regal and important staring at me, and I smiled.

Nostalgia hit me, and there was no turning back.  This wet woodland plant took me back to Girl Scouts, hiking, and the lakes I grew up on.  It triggered memories of other plants I searched for in the woods.

The photo was of a grouping of pink lady slippers, which are still endangered.  Lady slippers are a delicate plant that grows in wet, shady areas, and quite a few have been spotted in New Hampshire lately, with peak season between May and July.

The problem with lady slippers is they do not self-pollinate and have only a 5% transplant success rate, according to NewEngland.com. That's why they are so rare and endangered.

It's illegal to pick lady slippers on federal property, and highly discouraged everywhere else.  If left alone, the feminine looking slipper plant will propagate on its own, so let it be.

Canva.com
loading...

Seeing the pink lady slippers made me wonder what other plants I rarely see anymore.  Oh, the Jack In The Pulpit is one.  Although not endangered, these plants also thrive on wet, shady woodland floors, but are more easily transplanted.  It is still discouraged to pick them, but they are common in more states than the lady slipper, and will spread.

What plant reminds you of your childhood walks in the woods?  Enjoy the flora and the view, but be mindful of keeping the woodland plants were they belong, in the spot where they are thriving.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

7 Invasive Insect Species That Can Damage Crops and Other Plants in New Hampshire

In an effort to inform the public on the types of invasive species that are known to be found in their state, the USDA offers a handy dandy "Pest Tracker". This allows you to simply click the name of your state from the drop-down menu provided to see pictures of the different insects and weeds, along with descriptions of the type of plant life they target and the damage they can do if they're not dealt with.
Filed Under: endangered plants, evergreen, jack in the pulpit, lady slippers, New England, rare plants in the forest, woodland plants
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From