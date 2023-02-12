This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home

Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute.

Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory.

This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area Humane Society after Marty, the previous Observatory kitty, passed away. It turns out that cats "have been part of the Observatory family" since 1932, a tradition we absolutely love.

According to a NBC 10 Boston News article, Nimbus sheltered indoors with scientists during the arctic cold blast that hit our area last winter. And it was a good thing, too, cause this is what Mount Washington's summit looked like:

Crazy, right? Certainly not survivable for a kitty, or anything else, for that matter.

Meanwhile, as 120+ mph winds whipped around the summit, Nimbus was doing what cats do best: napping. The NBC Boston article states that he was grouchy – not due to the weather, but his monthly flea medication.



Our thoughts exactly, Nimbus.

But come on. How adorable is this guy? He's certainly lucky to get such scenic views where he lives. We don't doubt his life is one of excitement and adventure...and probably lots of naps, too.

Looking to adopt your own Nimbus? Here are some popular New Hampshire animal shelters to meet your new best friend.

Looking to Adopt a Four-Legged Bestie? Visit These 14 New Hampshire Animal Shelters

