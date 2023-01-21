There's a comet that is headed toward Earth for the first time in 50,000 years that will be visible in the night sky. It will have a green tint to it as it passes by Earth harmlessly. If this scenario sounds familiar to you, you're probably a fan of Stephen King, sci-fi horror movies, or both.

According to an article on News Center Maine's website, the comet was discovered in March of 2022 and is passing through Earth's solar system where it is likely to be visible with the naked eye. It will stand out against the stars similar to how Mars does at times, but instead of red in color, it will appear green in color. It will make its closest approach to Earth on February 2.

This is very similar to a movie that was loosely based on "Trucks" which can be found in Night Shift, a collection of Stephen King's short stories.

Maximum Overdrive was released in 1986 and starred Emilio Estevez and a young Yeardley Smith, who just three years later would provide the voice of Lisa on a new animated series called The Simpsons. You've probably heard of it.

The plot of the movie involves machines coming to life and killing people after a green comet passes by Earth. Everything from arcade games, soda machines, lawnmowers and 18-wheelers go on a killing spree. That's about all there really is to this movie that was directed by Stephen King himself and panned by critics.

Not only did King direct, but he also makes a cameo at the very beginning of the movie as a man trying to get money out of an ATM that refuses and calls him an a-hole.

So just be prepared when this green comet passes by Earth. If your car suddenly starts on its own and guns it for you, run!

