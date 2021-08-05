The ‘Welcome to Maine’ Boys Head Upta Camp in Latest Video

It's weird, but I always learn something new from these knuckleheads.

Troy and Mark were upta camp. Mainers call them camps, although technically a camp is a tent. You can call them cottages or lakehouses, but that pretty much tells us the exact amount of money you make and that you aren't from Maine.

The boys ARE Mainers and they love them some camp time!

I think my favorite line of these two is when Troy says

Everything you need to bring to camp is in the name: Cannabis, Alcohol, Munchies, Pants.

Hysterical. But, there are some fun facts hidden in this video too! Did you know that Maine leads the nation in the percentage of vacation homes? That's literally why we are called Vacationland! 15.6% of all housing is for seasonal use!

Welcome to Maine Facebook

That's a lot of camps. I know when I moved here (over 30 years now), and people talked about their 'camps' I 100% thought they were talking about tents. Or the thing you send your kid to in the summer. But now, I must be getting closer to being an official Mainah as I too am a camp owner. I kicked it up a notch and bought one in 'the county'. Ayuh!

Troy and Mark have been all over the State of Maine. Every 'episode' is those two goofing around, yet you leave knowing something about Maine you didn't know before!

Inside scoop: Troy and Mark are actually Portland comics James Theberge and Ian Stuart. Wicked pissah!

