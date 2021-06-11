This Song Just Became the Longest-Charting Solo Song in ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 History

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out The Weeknd's chart achievement, Tinder's newest feature and more, below.

'Blinding Lights' Now Longest-Charting Solo Song in 'Billboard' Hot 100 History

The Weeknd's Blinding Lights has just made history, becoming the longest-charting solo song on the Billboard Hot 100 list! The song just spent its 78th week on the list, passing Jason Mraz's I'm Yours. (via Uproxx)

Are One Night Stands Still a Thing Post-Pandemic?

Has the COVID-19 pandemic made us hyper-aware of germs? A recent survey revealed 61 percent of single men think people won't partake in one night stands anymore. Women are a little less worried, however: Only 47 percent of women think one night stands will go away. (via PR Newswire)

Tinder Just Added a New Feature To Keep Your Ex From Finding You

The geniuses at Tinder just saved you from some very awkward matches. Thanks to a new feature that keeps you from finding people in your phone's contacts list, you will no longer see your exes, co-workers or relatives (ew!) while swiping on Tinder. (via Tinder Newsroom)

One Person Is To Blame for Tuesday's Global Internet Outage

A single unnamed IT customer is responsible for breaking the internet — and not in the Kim Kardashian way! A customer of Fastly, a cloud-computing company, caused a software bug when they changed some settings earlier this week, according to the firm. As a result, millions lost connection to sites including Amazon, Netflix, BBC, Spotify and even the White House. Thankfully, the outage only lasted 49 minutes. (via NPR)

Lewis Capaldi Is Getting His Own Movie Documentary

Filmmaker Joe Pearlman is about to give us a look at the life of 24-year-old singer Lewis Capaldi. A feature-length film about the Scotland native's rise to fame, from performing in pubs to touring globally, is in the works. (via MusicNews.com)

Liam Payne Gets Real About Substance Use, Mental Health

Being a teen in the spotlight was not easy for singer Liam Payne. In a recent interview, Payne discussed how the fame of One Direction took a toll on his mental health. He recalled seeing photos of himself on a boat after taking pills and drinking, and said that was when he knew he needed to get help.

If you or someone close to you is in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.