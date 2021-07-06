The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie Spotted on L.A. Dinner Date

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out The Weeknd's dinner with Angelina Jolie, Jeff Bezos' space flight guest and more, below.

The Weeknd Joins Angelina Jolie in L.A.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie sparked dating rumors after they were spotted out together in Los Angeles. The two spent hours at an Italian eatery, though they left separately to avoid photographers. However, a source close to The Weeknd stated that he is focused on getting into the movie business and was not trying to hide the dinner. (via Page Six)

No More Collaborations for Doja Cat

Doja Cat has revealed that fans should not expect any more collaborations from her in the future, as they "hinder her artistry." She believes that the best way for her to develop and grow as a solo artist is to focus on her own songs, instead of working on other artists' songs. (via UPROXX)

Wally Funk to Join Jeff Bezos on Space Flight

It looks like Jeff Bezos will have a partner to go to space with: 82-year-old Wally Funk. Funk will become the oldest person to go into space... and she has spent six decades trying to get there. (via BBC)

Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Responds Gracefully to Olympic Disqualification

Sha'Carri Richardson has responded to violating the Olympic rules. "Don't judge me because I am human," she shared, explaining she used weed to cope with her mother dying right before the trials. (via TMZ)

Saweetie Is a Big ASMR Fan

Saweetie has always been a big fan of ASMR videos — and now she's trying her hand at it! Watch her ASMR video, below:

'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Already Has Lead Actors

HBO Max has announced there will be a Pretty Little Liars reboot, and its leading actors have already been decided! Chandler Kinney, known for Zombies 2 and Lethal Weapons, will be playing the character "Tabby," a horror movie buff with goals of being director. She will star alongside singer and actress Maia Reficco, who will be playing "Noa," a track star trying to get her life back on track after a summer spent in juvenile detention. (via Just Jared)

Are Bleached Eyebrows the New Celebrity Trend?

It seems like celebrities have taken on a new trend: bleached eyebrows. Stars such as Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Maisie Williams have all hopped on the trend. Makeup artist Alexx Mayo explains that it is all about "getting to a point of self-expression and blurring the lines of the standards of beauty." (via Page Six)