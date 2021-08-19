Why Selena Gomez Doesn’t Know Her Own Instagram Password

How does Selena Gomez post on Instagram if she doesn't have her own password?

Elle published an interview with the singer, who is the current fifth most-followed person on Instagram, on Thursday (Aug. 19). During the interview, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she doesn't have the Instagram app on her cell phone.

As it turns out, back in 2017, Gomez decided to give her assistant the passwords to her social media accounts so she can't sign in herself. Gomez still writes the captions and chooses the photos that are published, but doesn't do the actual publishing.

“I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation," she explained. "I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself. That was annoying because, in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives. I would find myself down nearly two years in someone’s feed, and then I’d realize, ‘I don’t even know this person!’ Now I get information the proper way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, ‘Oh, I did this.’ They don’t say, ‘Wait, did you see my post?’"

Like most people, when she was on social media, Gomez would often compare herself to others. “I’ve spent years of my life trying to look like other people. I would see an image, and I would be like, ‘My gosh, why don’t I look like that?’ None of that was good for me."

Now, Gomez wants people to "remember me for my heart" after she's gone. Letting go of social media also let her become both a better person and more present in her everyday life. Although she doesn't use social media like typical users do, she is nevertheless always focused on promoting her charitable endeavors on the platform.

"If something good isn’t coming out of it, I’m not going to do it. I don’t need money. I need people who want to fight with me," Gomez added.