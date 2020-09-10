The Patriots vs The Dolphins, Sunday, September 13th [LISTEN LIVE]

New England kicks off the 2020 regular season at home against Miami, Sunday, September 13th.

Listen to a special presentation of the game on Q 96.1. Pregame starts at 10:00 AM. Kick-off is 1:00 PM. (Due to scheduling, the Red Sox will air on 101.9 The Rock at the same time. We'll broadcast this game on Q 96.1. The Q will return to its regular format right after the game.)

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS: Patriots' Young Lbs Could Get Playing Time Early This Season

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots lost three of their top six tacklers from last season when linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy left in free agency and Dont'a Hightower opted to sit out 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. For now, New England plans to make up for those absences by leaning on its veterans, while hoping to get some contributions from rookies Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.

101.9 The Rock has Patriots news on the website + more info on Facebook & Twitter. Make sure you see the New England Patriots Facebook page.

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Katahdin Trust and Mike’s & Sons

New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:

Townsquare Media