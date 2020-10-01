New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, October 4

New England is on the road against Kansas City, Sunday, October 4th. Pregame starts at 1:30 pm. Kick off is 4:25 pm. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS:

101.9 The Rock has Patriots news on the website + more info on Facebook & Twitter. Make sure you see the New England Patriots Facebook page.

New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:

Townsquare Media