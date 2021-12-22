Listen Live: Patriots Ready for Buffalo, Sunday, December 26

Patriots Rebound after Indy

The New England Patriots are coming off a tough 27 to 17 loss Saturday, December 18, against the Indianapolis Colts. They had seven wins in a row going into the game - but they’ve put that behind them.

New England & Buffalo Rematch

There’s something bigger going on as they meet up with the Buffalo Bills the day after Christmas, Sunday, December 26. These two AFC East rivals have a lot on the line as we approach the end of the regular season. Don’t forget the Patriots 14 to 10 win over Buffalo just a few games ago on December 6.

