The Netflix Show ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Visits Maine

When you enjoy eating as much as Phil Rosenthal does, it only makes sense to come to Maine!

The Netflix show “Somebody Feed Phil” recently dropped its 5th season last week, and food lovers are rejoicing.

Rosenthal is the co-creator of the classic sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” and his latest project follows his adventures traveling the world, and sampling the cuisine of wherever he chooses to visit. The show also spotlights charities and non-profit organizations that operate in each region.

In episode 2 of the current season, he checks out the mouth-watering delights of Maine food. The summary of this offering is listed as “Phil's two main reasons for loving this destination? Lobster and family. He feasts on butter-drenched lobster rolls before visiting his cousins' farm."

Watch Phil enjoy delicious Mexican barbecue with the band, The Ghost of Paul Revere at one of the places that puts Portland, ME on the food map, Terlingua Restaurant & Market.

He also stops by the iconic “Red’s Eats”, a Wiscasset family-run business, and the self-proclaimed "Home of Maine's #1 Lobster Roll" Red's Eats has been serving up killer food since 1938, they do a whole lot more than lobster rolls. In fact, they have over 70 other fresh selections on the menu, including a red snapper hot dog that will make you weak in the knees.

"Somebody Feed Phil" is a really fun show to binge, especially if you are like me, and are mildly obsessed with food!