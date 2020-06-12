The Message On This Truck Suggests We Still Have A Toilet Paper Problem In Maine

For a few weeks, it really did seem like toilet paper was going to reach the same value as gold. Because of nerves surround the pandemic, many people bought piles of toilet paper in panic, leaving store shelves across Maine (and the nation) bare of an essential item. But after that initial intense surge, stores have slowly begun restocking their supply of toilet paper. Bath tissue shouldn't be an issue anymore, right? Well, this truck spotted driving along a highway in Maine begs to differ.

Facebook via Haley Cox

Shared on Facebook by Haley Cox, if you can't quite make out what the handwritten message on the back of the truck says, here it is:

THERE IS NO TOILET PAPER IN THIS TRUCK, PLEASE DO NOT ROB ME

Wait, what? Was there an underground syndicate robbing toilet paper trucks in Maine that we didn't know about? Were people so desperate for Angel Soft that they were sticking up toilet paper truck drivers like it was a prohibition-era gangster flick? It's highly unlikely that any of that is true, but if you're into conspiracies, there's one you can run with.

Instead, our thought is that whomever was behind the wheel of this particular truck was having a little fun with the passersby. Enjoy the chuckle...and please don't rob them.