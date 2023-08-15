The Lumineers Will Have a Unique Stage Setup for Bangor

The Lumineers are all set to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 16th, and they're bringing an unprecedented concert experience to Bangor that's turning heads and raising eyebrows.

Renowned for their chart-topping anthems like “Ho Hey,” “Ophelia,” and “Cleopatra,” The Lumineers are no strangers to captivating audiences. But this time, they're taking it up a notch with a stage setup that's as unique as lead singer, Wesley Schultz’s voice. At this concert, the traditional 100s section takes a back seat, and a sprawling pit becomes the heart of the action.

Now imagine that pit being not just any pit, but the granddaddy of all pits, making every other pit in Bangor this year pale in comparison. If you had asked me at the start of the season who would rule the pit game, my bet might have been on Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Nickelback, or Shinedown. But lo and behold, it's The Lumineers who are stealing the spotlight.

And that's not all! The main stage is getting an extension of some kind, one that stretches out into the audience like an eager hand reaching out to touch the fans. This move might just be the reason behind the absence of the 100s sections, but hey, who's complaining? It's a bold step that sets this show apart from anything else you've seen this year in Bangor.

TikTok user @juul_paley shared a video on July 27th of her view at a recent Lumineers concert. The video appears to show the stage setup, and The Lumineers liked it so much that they shared it on their own social media accounts, asking, "Who's excited to witness this on our North America tour?"

But let's not forget the real star of the show – the music! With their soul-stirring melodies and heartwarming lyrics, The Lumineers have an unparalleled ability to connect with their fans. And with this new setup, you can bet they'll be bridging the gap between stage and audience in ways you never thought possible.

Considering that James Bay is also part of the lineup for the Bangor show, I'm curious if he plans to use the distinctive stage setup for his performance as well.

The Lumineers appear to be taking this spectacular setup on the road, also using it at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY, and at various other stops on their 2023 Tour.

Who knew a pit could be so exciting?

