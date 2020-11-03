The High Five Turkey Drive, Nov 4, 5 & 6, 2020

The High Five Turkey Drive is on November 4, 5 & 6 with the United Way of Aroostook and Townsquare Media.

We are excited to broadcast live:

Priority Auto Sales in Houlton on Nov 4

John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent on the 5th

Star City IGA in Presque Isle on Friday the 6th

This year we’re looking for more monetary donations and gift cards. We’re still collecting turkeys, but we’re reducing contact and staying safe for our communities. We’ll be following guidelines and social distancing + sanitizing.

Sarah Ennis, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook said:

This event is more important than ever. Our area food pantries are seeing an increase in numbers due to COVID-19. Food insecurity has become a leading issue throughout Aroostook County. We want to provide the pantries with not only the turkeys but monetary aid to stock their shelves with all the other holiday fixings. Turkeys are hard to store for the pantries but we also want to reduce the number of hands that handle the turkeys this year so we are really pushing for gift cards or monetary donations.

Look for our photos online and share them. We want to see your pictures too. come out and be a big part of helping the community. We’re looking forward to seeing you again this year. Every year, local businesses visit us and show their support. It’s always great seeing you and thank you for your generosity.