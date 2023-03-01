The ‘Endless Yard Sale’ In Orrington Returns In July

Shop till ya drop this July!

It's Maine tradition to spend a lazy Saturday, or Sunday, cruising around and checking out yard sales. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, so with that in mind, there is a huge event coming this July, that will satisfy the yard sale lover in you.

You can celebrate Maine's 202nd and Orrington's 234th birthday at Orrington's Old Home Week, July 14-July 16, 2023. This week-long celebration starts with the Endless Yard Sale, and has a weekend full of fun events.

Over 100 households participated last year, and thousands of treasure seekers from as far away as Florida, came to find the best bargains, so you can expect the same this July.

The "Endless Yard Sale" will be held July 14-16. Thousands of treasure seekers have made Orrington the best place in the State of Maine to find the most incredible bargains.

Before you know it, spring cleaning time will be here, so this is the perfect time to get items together to sell! Wanna get in on the fun? You will need to register your yard sale here. There is no permit required. Just e-mail your name, street address, contact info and your Yard Sale dates and times.

This is a rain or shine event

Starting in July, you can pick up a map at these Orrington locations!

A Straight Stitch



Bob's Kozy Korner Store



Curran Homestead



Dunkin Donuts



Fusion Salon



Lav's Auto



OHS Grange Hall



Orrington Public Library



Orrington Town Hall



Pizza Land



R.H. Foster



Snows Corner Wash & Shin

Antoher fun event is The SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta, is on Sunday, July 16th, from 11:30a.m.-1 p.m.! Duckies can be adopted starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Sedgeunkedunk Kayak launch area. Or choose your Rubber Duckie at Kozy Korner Store (after July 7). Duckies can be adopted for $10 each or 3 for $25.