Body Found along River in Orrington Linked to Canoeing Accident

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Maine Marine Patrol continue to investigate an apparent canoeing accident after a body was found late Sunday afternoon on the banks of the Penobscot River in Orrington.

Police were notified around 4:30 p.m. of a body discovered about a quarter mile below the Orrington boat launch.

The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 28-year-old Loren Wadas-Kelly of Bucksport. Investigators determined the woman was with her husband, 28-year-old Levi Kelly of Bucksport, at the time. He has not been located. The couple is formerly from Wyoming.

The Sheriff’s Office says a canoe that Marine Patrol believes to be related to the accident was recovered early Monday morning. Air, ground and water searches are continuing.

US Customs and Border Protection and the State Police/Marine Patrol Dive Team is also involved with the search.

We will update this post as we receive further information.

