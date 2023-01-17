The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set

The sweetest day in Maine is coming back in 2023!

On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!

Where else can you sample so many different whoopie pie flavors from all over New England, and do some great people watching at the same time?

We can’t wait to join you for a great day of delicious food, games, live music, artists & vendors on a beautiful Saturday summer afternoon.

As always, the cost is just $5 per person, and kids 12 and under get in free!!

More details, and the chance to register as a vendor, artist, or crafter will be coming very soon, and we will be the first to give the scoop on all the info you need to know!

So brace yourself for a long winter, but just know that bright, sunny days are coming back to Dover-Foxcroft, so save the date. Till then, check out our photo gallery of all the fun pics we snapped at the 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, last June!