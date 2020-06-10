The Cumberland County Fair Will Not Happen In 2020

For those of you holding on to hope that the Cumberland County Fair would not get canceled, let it go. According to WMTW, the annual fair for Cumberland County will not happen in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The Cumberland Farmers Club Officers and Directors posted the letter below on their Facebook page, with a sincere apology and hope for next year.The letter says:

It would not be possible to put on an event of this size and make the needed adjustments to adhere to current state of Maine guidelines and CDC recommendations without eliminating many events and attractions and significantly changing the look and feel of the Cumberland Fair.

The fair has been a fun tradition for families and people of all ages since September of 1868. The only other time in history it was canceled was because of the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1919-1920, as per the letter below. As it says, it is indeed ironic.