The 4th Annual Maine Renaissance Faire Is Coming In July
Take it "ye olde" school, real "olde" school, this July in Acton!
One of the great things about summertime in Maine is the variety of things to do. There are so many fairs and festivals that take place, that there is literally something for everyone.
If jousting, pageantry, food & drink, music, artisans, and live shows on 7 stages sounds good to you, this is an event you won't want to miss.
The Maine Renaissance Faire returns for its 4th glorious season filled with excitement and adventure! Live jousting, comedy, music, and more! Shop from over 100 handmade and unique artisans. Enjoy the delicious food and drink, and don't forget your turkey leg and mead! There are more marvelous sights and sounds to be believed!
It all takes place over two glorious weekends, July 22 & 23, and July 29 & 30, from 10 am-6 pm at the Acton Fairgrounds, in Acton, Maine.
Check out this incredible list of performers:
- RoundTable Jousting
- Kate Hopkins-As Queen Elizabeth
- Sheriff Bracken’s Trial & Dunke Show
- Aaron Bonk Fire Whips & Swords Show
- Baechtold & Abel
- Hey Nunnie Nunnie
- The Flaming Ginger
- Washing Well Wenches
- Adamo Ignis Fire and Danger Show
- Jim Mackenzie
- The Gwendolyn Show
- Shakespeare Approves
- Chaste Treasure
- Shake Rattle & Rogue
- Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword
- Bardy Pardy
- Les S. Moore
- Comedy Cutpurse
- The Sisters Pendragon
- Brother Sylvan The Wandering Bard
- The Renaissance Man Witch Trials
- Guy Todd The Wandering Harpist
- Erika the Harpist
- Misfits of Avalon
- Michael OJ
- The Longshanks-Lords of Adventure
- Ewan the Wandering Wizard
- Thornlily Thistle
- The Faery
- Shimmynannigans
- The Foxy Bard
- The Penniless Jacks
- LUTE the Living Statue
- Shank Painters
For more information on the Maine Renaissance Fair check out their website.