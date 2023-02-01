The 4th Annual Maine Renaissance Faire Is Coming In July

Take it "ye olde" school, real "olde" school, this July in Acton!

One of the great things about summertime in Maine is the variety of things to do. There are so many fairs and festivals that take place, that there is literally something for everyone.

If jousting, pageantry, food & drink, music, artisans, and live shows on 7 stages sounds good to you, this is an event you won't want to miss.

The Maine Renaissance Faire returns for its 4th glorious season filled with excitement and adventure! Live jousting, comedy, music, and more! Shop from over 100 handmade and unique artisans. Enjoy the delicious food and drink, and don't forget your turkey leg and mead! There are more marvelous sights and sounds to be believed!

It all takes place over two glorious weekends, July 22 & 23, and July 29 & 30, from 10 am-6 pm at the Acton Fairgrounds, in Acton, Maine.

Check out this incredible list of performers:

RoundTable Jousting

Kate Hopkins-As Queen Elizabeth

Sheriff Bracken’s Trial & Dunke Show

Aaron Bonk Fire Whips & Swords Show

Baechtold & Abel

Hey Nunnie Nunnie

The Flaming Ginger

Washing Well Wenches

Adamo Ignis Fire and Danger Show

Jim Mackenzie

The Gwendolyn Show

Shakespeare Approves

Chaste Treasure

Shake Rattle & Rogue

Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword

Bardy Pardy

Les S. Moore

Comedy Cutpurse

The Sisters Pendragon

Brother Sylvan The Wandering Bard

The Renaissance Man Witch Trials

Guy Todd The Wandering Harpist

Erika the Harpist

Misfits of Avalon

Michael OJ

The Longshanks-Lords of Adventure

Ewan the Wandering Wizard

Thornlily Thistle

The Faery

Shimmynannigans

The Foxy Bard

The Penniless Jacks

LUTE the Living Statue

Shank Painters

Get your tickets here

For more information on the Maine Renaissance Fair check out their website.