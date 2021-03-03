The 2021 Moxie Festival In Lisbon, Maine Is Cancelled

For the second year in a row, Moxie lovers won't be able to celebrate Maine's beloved soft drink this July. The 3 day extravaganza has been going since the early 1980s and attracts fans of the unique tasting soda from near and far. The Moxie Festival features all kinds of Maine summer family fun with a huge parade, fireworks, concerts, races, recipe contests, and more. It was cancelled last year due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to an article from our friends at News Center Maine, officials have made the decision to cancel again this summer after a meeting on Tuesday night.

"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Lisbon Town Council voted 5-1 Tuesday night to cancel the town's annual Moxie Festival scheduled for this summer.

"Right now I just don't think we could look at planning an effective, safe parade right now. Or even Friday night events," Lisbon Parks and Recreation Director Mark Stevens said."

I really, really hope that with the way vaccinations seem going here in Maine, that it's much better in July and we can maybe get out and enjoy ourselves safely in public again. I'm going to keep wearing my mask and remain optimistic.

That being said, I certainly respect the abundance of caution around whether or not to keep big summer events in Maine on the schedule like Yarmouth Clam Festival and now the Moxie Festival. What do you think?

If you are bummed to hear this news, here's a couple of great Moxie videos to maybe cheer you up.

Bob Marley watches Little Peters hilariously extol the qualities of Moxie.

And how 'bout a fantastic Moxie fantasy commercial created by young Maine filmmaking students?

10 Fun Facts You Might Not Have Known About Maine