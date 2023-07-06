ROAD TRIP ALERT: ‘Moxiefest 2023′ Is This Weekend
Road trip anyone? It's time for a Moxie party in Lisbon, this weekend!
Three days of wicked cool events are happening Friday, Saturday & Sunday, at the 41st Annual Moxie Festival.
This years event, which looks to be the biggest ever, is called "Moxiefest 2023-Three days of peace, love & Moxie."
A parade, live music, food trucks, vendors, and the legendary Smokey's Greater Shows, are all part of what is sure to be a weekend of fun1
Join Moxie lovers from Maine, the US and abroad, as they celebrate Maine's most famous beverage.
Since 1982, The Moxie Festival is held on the second weekend of July in Lisbon, Maine
A sweet drink with a rather funky aftertaste, Moxie is flavored with gentian root extract, which gives it that delightful kick in the shorts that kind of tastes like a medicinal version of Dr. Pepper. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.
Here is how the weekend breaks down at Moxiefest 2023:
Friday:
Lisbon High School
3pm Recipe Contest Registration Begins- Contest starts at 4pm!
4pm - 9pm Moxie Festival T-Shirt Sales
4pm Food Trucks & Vendors
4:30pm Alma-Lea’s Dance School Demonstration
5pm Touch-A-Truck
5pm The Smith Collaboration
Unicyclist Group-Woodside One-Wheelers
7pm Sylvain Leduc Elvis Show
Fireworks at dusk
Noon - 10pm: Smokey's Greater Shows
MTM Center
3-5pm Moxie 5K Bib Pickup
5-7pm Historical Society Open House
Lisbon United Methodist Church
5 - 7pm: GIANT Book sale
Saturday:
Lisbon High School
7am Moxie Kids Fun Run
7:30am 28th Annual Moxie 5K
10am Moxie Day Parade
MTM Center
Vendors, Food Trucks, and More!
30’ Climbing Wall from Evo Maine
12:30 Moxie Whoopie Pie Eating Contest
1:30 Moxie Chugging Contest
Chicken Chuckin' Contest
3:00 Band: Skosh playing 70’s covers
6:00 Feature Performance
Studio Two Beatles Tribute Band
Noon - 10pm: Smokey's Greater Shows
American Legion Post 158
4:00 Moxie Lobster Feast
Sunday:
Beaver Park
8:00am-1pm Moxie Car Show
ALL DAY
Food Trucks ~ Vendors ~ Exhibitions
3:00 Janis Joplin Tribute
6:00 Tom Petty Cover Band- Runnin’ Down a Dream
Androscoggin River Boat Launches
8:00am – 12pm Moxie Bass Fishing Derby
Noon - 10pm: Smokey's Greater Shows
If you are looking to stay overnight, The Residence Inn Auburn, and Hampton Inn are nearby
For a complete lists of the weekends events, go to https://www.moxiefestival.com/
Also, check out a festival map & directions, that will come in handy this weekend.
We found some cool videos of previous festivals, including a chugging contest!
@mrs.palange17 Moxie festival weekend #moxie #moxiefestival #maine #207 #PrimeDayDreamDeals ♬ Fast - Luke Bryan