ROAD TRIP ALERT: ‘Moxiefest 2023′ Is This Weekend

Road trip anyone? It's time for a Moxie party in Lisbon, this weekend!

Three days of wicked cool events are happening Friday, Saturday & Sunday, at the 41st Annual Moxie Festival.

This years event, which looks to be the biggest ever, is called "Moxiefest 2023-Three days of peace, love & Moxie."

A parade, live music, food trucks, vendors, and the legendary Smokey's Greater Shows, are all part of what is sure to be a weekend of fun1

Join Moxie lovers from Maine, the US and abroad, as they celebrate Maine's most famous beverage.

Since 1982, The Moxie Festival is held on the second weekend of July in Lisbon, Maine

A sweet drink with a rather funky aftertaste, Moxie is flavored with gentian root extract, which gives it that delightful kick in the shorts that kind of tastes like a medicinal version of Dr. Pepper. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.

Here is how the weekend breaks down at Moxiefest 2023:

Friday:

Lisbon High School

3pm Recipe Contest Registration Begins- Contest starts at 4pm!

4pm - 9pm Moxie Festival T-Shirt Sales

4pm Food Trucks & Vendors

4:30pm Alma-Lea’s Dance School Demonstration

5pm Touch-A-Truck

​

5pm The Smith Collaboration

Unicyclist Group-Woodside One-Wheelers

7pm Sylvain Leduc Elvis Show

Fireworks at dusk

Noon - 10pm: Smokey's Greater Shows

​MTM Center

3-5pm Moxie 5K Bib Pickup

5-7pm Historical Society Open House

​Lisbon United Methodist Church

5 - 7pm: GIANT Book sale

Saturday:

Lisbon High School

7am Moxie Kids Fun Run

7:30am 28th Annual Moxie 5K

10am Moxie Day Parade

​

MTM Center

Vendors, Food Trucks, and More!

30’ Climbing Wall from Evo Maine

12:30 Moxie Whoopie Pie Eating Contest

1:30 Moxie Chugging Contest

Chicken Chuckin' Contest

3:00 Band: Skosh playing 70’s covers

6:00 Feature Performance

Studio Two Beatles Tribute Band

Noon - 10pm: Smokey's Greater Shows

​

American Legion Post 158

4:00 Moxie Lobster Feast

​

Sunday:

Beaver Park

8:00am-1pm Moxie Car Show

ALL DAY

Food Trucks ~ Vendors ~ Exhibitions

3:00 Janis Joplin Tribute

6:00 Tom Petty Cover Band- Runnin’ Down a Dream

​

Androscoggin River Boat Launches

8:00am – 12pm Moxie Bass Fishing Derby

Noon - 10pm: Smokey's Greater Shows

If you are looking to stay overnight, The Residence Inn Auburn, and Hampton Inn are nearby

For a complete lists of the weekends events, go to https://www.moxiefestival.com/

Also, check out a festival map & directions, that will come in handy this weekend.

We found some cool videos of previous festivals, including a chugging contest!