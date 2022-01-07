A Texas man who moved to Aroostook County over a year ago was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bangor for failing to register as a sex offender.

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr., sentenced 35-year-old Antonio Cardenas, aka “Tony Vosburg,” to 15 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Cardenas pleaded guilty in June 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Court records show that in 2007, Cardenas was convicted in Texas of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age, and he was sentenced to prison. The charges involved Cardenas' contact with a four-year-old girl the year before.

This felony conviction made Cardenas a lifetime sex offender registrant in Texas.

Living in Northern Maine Under an Assumed Name

In early August 2020, he moved to Maine and began living in Mars Hill and Caribou. Authorities say Cardenas did not notify the Texas Sex Offender Registry that he was moving.

Furthermore, prior to his arrest on February 10, 2021, he made no attempt to register on the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

The United States Marshals Service investigated the case since the initial charges were filed against Cardenas in 2006.

