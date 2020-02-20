Teen Who Stole and Crashed Cop Car Now Suing the Police Officer for Leaving the Keys in the Car

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out news on The Weeknd's new album, Whitney Houston's hologram tour and more, below!

Teen Who Stole and Crashed Cop Car Now Suing the Cop for Leaving the Keys in the Car

In December 2017 in Farmington, New Mexico, 16-year-old Samaria Gray was walking down a street intoxicated when a cop found her and attempted to get her safely home. But while the officer was trying to talk to her mom, Gray decided to get into the driver's seat and go for a joyride. When she reached 80 mph, she crashed into a ravine and was rushed to a nearby hospital under critical condition.

Now, Gray has decided to sue the police officer, claiming he is responsible because he didn't restrain her and left the keys in the ignition. The lawsuit is seeking at least $300,000 in damages. (via KRQE)

The Weeknd Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album

The Weeknd, who recently dropped the title track off his upcoming new album After Hours, has revealed the release date for the record: March 20. On Instagram, the artist also shared that the project will feature thirteen tracks.

Your Partner's Scent Can Lead to Better Sleep

According to a new study from the University of British Columbia, the scent of one's romantic partner can help improve your quality of sleep. Participants reported that they felt more well-rested after waking up with their partner's scent nearby. Sleep watch data showed they experienced less tossing and turning. Researchers also found that the physical presence of a long-term romantic partner leads to better health and a more safe, calm and relaxed feeling for sleepers. (via Knowridge Science Report)

Black History Month Spotlight: Alice Allison Dunnigan

Alice Dunnigan was the first African American female White House Correspondent as well as the first African American member of the Senate and House of Representatives press galleries. In 1947, she became the Chief of the Associated Negro Press. This opportunity saw her become the first African American female to follow a president's campaign. She served as an educational consultant of the President's Committee on Equal Employment Opportunity until 1965. (via Marie Claire)

Apple Warns of Potential iPhone 12 Shortage Due To Coronavirus

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Apple fears there may be a shortage of the highly anticipated iPhone 12. The new phone is set to be released later this year but Apple revealed that it would be temporarily closing its stores in China. Due to the outbreak, Apple hasn't been able to reach its quarterly goals. The widespread illness has reportedly left iPhone productions slower than usual and has, in return, caused the company stock to fall about 2.3%. (via The Shade Room)

Queen Elizabeth Says Ex-Royals Must Remove 'Royals' From Website

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have tried to remove themselves from the royal spotlight, they have now been asked to remove the word "royal" from everything. This includes their Instagram, @SussexRoyal, their trademark, "Sussex Royal," and more. The new demand comes all the way from the Queen. (via TMZ)

Florida Georgia Line Join Justin Bieber on 'Yummy' Country Remix

Listen to the countrified remix of Biebs' "Yummy," below.

Little Girl Celebrates 8th Birthday at Target

Brayden Lawrence has to be the biggest Target fan in the world! She loves the store so much that she had her 8th birthday party in the shopping chain to celebrate with all her friends.

Whitney Houston Hologram Tour: Get The Details

Whitney Houston is going on tour! ...Kinda. Starting next week, the legend's hologram tour will begin in the U.K. before making its way across Europe, Mexico and North America. Get ticket details via Base Hologram.

LeBron James to Release First Children's Book

LeBron James has stayed true to his word when it comes to helping under-served kids. Through his "I Promise" school, he recently gave full scholarships to the entire junior class. Now, he's also coming out with a children's book for middle school students.